Jerry L. Clark, 58, East Troy, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, in La Grange. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
