Anne Blackburn, 77, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 3, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert Fanning, 80, Tomah and Janesville, died Thursday, July 30, at Mayo Clinic Health, La Crosse. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jacqueline M. Heinrich, 88, Lake Geneva, died Saturday, Aug. 1, at Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Sith Keo, 83, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 2, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lyle E. Noe, 93, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 3, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 7 at the funeral home.
Louise H. Selmer, 92, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 1, at Rock Haven Nursing Home, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Suzan Wade, 71, Whitewater, died Sunday, Aug. 2, in the town of Richmond. Arrangements are pending. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, is assisting the family.