Alice M. Barlass, 90, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 2, at Milton Senior Living, Milton. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Rock Prairie Presbyterian Church, town of Johnstown. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 21 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sally Jo Cheever, 74, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 2, at home. Celebration of life will be from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Aug. 10, at 1804 Holly Drive, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ricky Allen Gilson, 56, Janesville, died Saturday, July 31, in the town of Fulton. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 5 at the funeral home.
Theodore J. "Ted" Sponem, 69, Jefferson, died Sunday, Aug. 1, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 11, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Jefferson. Schneider-Michaelis Funeral Home, Jefferson, is assisting the family.
Colleen Wallis, 88, Janesville, died July 26 at her daughter's home in Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at Faith Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 14 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
