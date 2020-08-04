Mary Beth Dalton, 54, South Beloit, Illinois, died Friday, July 31, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Memorial services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Michelle “Shelly” L. Holmes, 53, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 2, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Masks are required.
Mary Eleanora Revolinski, 87, Edgerton, died Tuesday, July 28, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, at Fassett Cemetery, Edgerton. Albrecht Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.