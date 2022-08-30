Timothy J "Tim" Hitchcock, 67, Janesville, died August 30, 2022, at home.. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home where visitation will take place from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service.
Heather (Cowie) Szydlo, 92, Pell lake, died August 28, 2022, at Oak Ridge Nursing Home. Visitation will be on Thursday September 1st, 2022, from 5:00pm till 7:00pm at Derrick Funeral Home.Graveside service will be Friday September 2nd, 2022, at 12:00pm at Mt. Emblem Cemetery in Elmhurst, Illinois. For further information please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Raymond F. Brost, 97, Janesville, died August 29, 2022, at home. Visitation on Thursday, September 1, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home and on Friday, September 2, 2022 from 10:00 AM to time of Mass at St. William Catholic Church. Mass will follow at 11:00 AM
William F. "Bill" Heaslip, 67, of Janesville, died August 29, 2022, at home. A celebration of Bill's life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL & CREMATORY is assisting his family.
Roger L Carlson, 88, of Janesville, died August 29, 2022, at home. Funeral services will be at noon Friday September 2,2022 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, September 2nd at the funeral home.
