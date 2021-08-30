Vernon H. Butzler, 94, Footville, died Friday, Aug. 27, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 3 at the church.
Michael DeRose, 67, Lake Geneva, died Thursday, Aug. 26, at home. No services are planned. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Edward John Jaske, 92, Waukesha/Elkhorn, died Saturday, Aug. 28, at Waukesha Memorial Hospital, Waukesha. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Sept. 3 at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn.
Scott A. Kruckenberg, 65, Edgerton, died Saturday, Aug. 28, at home. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Jennifer Manthei, 48, Janesville, died Aug. 18 at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Janesville Apostolic Ministries, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Barbara Pepper, 84, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 28, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sarah Riddle, 80, Beloit, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, at home. Services will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 2, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 2 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Brenda Vermillion, 74, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 29, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
