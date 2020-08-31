Lyle C. Dallman, 64, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Della Mae Lobrano, 86, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 29, in Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Sept. 3 at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Judith Ann Miller, 58, Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 27, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Memorial services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.