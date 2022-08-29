Walter J. Dujardin, 85, Delavan, died Monday, Aug. 29, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Mildred M. Fenrich, 103, Evansville, died Monday, Aug. 29, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at noon Thursday, Sept. 1, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 1 at the funeral home.