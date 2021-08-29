Lois I Berg, 84, Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 26, at Alden Estates, Jefferson. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, at St. John Lutheran Church, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dorothy E. Duhr, 90, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 28, at home. Services will be at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Sept. 1 at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Charles I. Emerson, 88, Delavan, died Thursday, Aug. 26, at home. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan.
Bradley Grabow, 58, Delavan, died Friday, Aug. 27, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan , is assisting the family.
Angeline "Angie" Hall, 87, Evansville, died Friday, Aug. 27, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 3 at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Marie Halla, 84, Evansville, died Friday, Aug. 27, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home , Evansville.
David John Love, 68, Walworth, died Saturday, Aug. 28, at home. Toynton Funeral Home, Walworth, is assisting the family.
Dorothy E. "Pudge" (Lauer) Murphy, 94, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 27, at Cedar Crest Assisted Living Facility, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Levi William Pope, infant child, Beloit, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Maggie Shultz, 57, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 28, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Bruce J. Turek, 81, Delavan, died Friday, Aug. 27, Mercyhealth Hospital and Medical Center-Walworth, town of Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.
Stephen E. "Steve" Vivian, 75, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 27, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 2 at the funeral home.
Gerald "Jerry" Waelti, 83, Delavan, died Thursday, Aug. 26, at Vintage on the Ponds, Delavan. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, at Delavan United Church of Christ, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 4 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.