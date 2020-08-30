James T. Dooley, 87, of Janesville, died Friday at St. Elizabeth’s Manor, Footville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday at the Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville, with visitation from 10 a.m. until time of services. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family.
Susan K. Laack, 74, of Janesville, died Friday at Mercyhealth Hospital & Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday at Schneider Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home and Friday from 10 a.m. until time of services. Committal will follow the service to the Town of Rock Cemetery.
Leonard J. Staab, 79, of Clinton,died Friday at home. Services are pending with Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton Chapel.