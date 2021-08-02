Patricia Kay "Patty" Anden, 70, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 1, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Christy Lee Davis, 44, Madison, formerly of Beloit, died Friday, July 30, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Donna Hiss, 76, Janesville, died Saturday, July 31, at University Hospital, Madison. Memorial services will be at 2 p.m., Friday, Aug. 6, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Jeffery L. Marshall, 64, Janesville, died Friday, July 30, at Lakeview Specialty Hospital, Waterford. Services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at First Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 7 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Virginia Semling, 85, Elkhorn, died Saturday, July 31, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6 at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, and from noon until the time of services Aug. 6 at Wozney-Killian Funeral Home, Arcadia.
James D. "J.D." Sommerfeldt, 87, Janesville, died Thursday, July 29, at home. Private services will be held. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
William Alexander "Bill" Trester, 81, Lake Geneva, died July 23 at home. No services are planned. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Mercedes Elizabeth Webster, 56, Beloit, died Thursday, July 29, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Central Christian Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 4 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
