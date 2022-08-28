Nancy D. Allen, 81, Evansville, died Thursday, Aug. 25, at home. No services are planned. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Frank E. Drew, 75, Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 25, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 31 at the funeral home.
Mary F. Elliott, 90, South Beloit, Illinois, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Robert D. Hetzel, 88, Edgerton, died Thursday, Aug. 25, at home. Services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Spicer Mullikin Funeral Home, Wilmington Manor, Delaware. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 10 at the funeral home. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Lin Lucille (Longman) Howard, 81, Shopiere, died Thursday, Aug. 25, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Oct. 14 at the funeral home.
Alfred J. Lembrich, 85, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 27, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Mount Calvary Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 1 at the church.
Daniel Owen Mullen, 82, Beloit, died Friday, Aug. 26, at Willowick Assisted Living, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 1 at the funeral home.
Kenneth M. Thomason, 91, Edgerton, died Saturday, Aug. 27, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jasmin Vasquez, 32, Janesville, died Aug. 21 at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.