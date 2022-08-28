Nancy D. Allen, 81, Evansville, died Thursday, Aug. 25, at home. No services are planned. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.

Frank E. Drew, 75, Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 25, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 31 at the funeral home.