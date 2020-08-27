Michael R. Carbajal, 47, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 23, at home. Celebration of life will be from 5 to 11 p.m. Monday at Russ’s Park Place Bar & Grill, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Elizabeth M. Hareid, 81, Edgerton, died Monday, Aug. 24, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Kenneth T. Soergel, 74, Milton, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Ernest C. Valenti, 71, Delavan, died Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Roselawn Memory Gardens, Lake Geneva. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Frederick I. Wright, 77, Darien, died Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Creek Road Community Church, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.