Carolyn D.”Carol”Birkholz, 74, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Wilton American Legion, Wilton.
Benjamin J. Hom, 50, Evansville, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Fitchburg. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 31, at St. John’s Lutheran, Evansville. Visitation will from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 31 at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Jean M. Jensen, 89, Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 25, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Memorial services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
JoAnne Lucas, 73, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Susan Lynn Nielson, 49, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 21, at University Hospital, Madison. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Guy E. Onwiler, 68, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 21, at home. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Sept. 2 at the funeral home.
James Sherwyn Schlough, 90, Whitewater, died Tuesday, Aug. 23, at home. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at First Methodist Church, Whitewater. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 2 at the church. Nitardy Funeral Home, Whitewater, is assisting the family.
