Carolyn D. ”Carol” Birkholz, 74, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 30, at Wilton American Legion, Wilton.

Benjamin J. Hom, 50, Evansville, died Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Fitchburg. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 31, at St. John’s Lutheran, Evansville. Visitation will from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 31 at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.