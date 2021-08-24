Claude "Fritz" Bowers, 70, Beloit, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Shorewood Hills. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 30 at the funeral home.
Richard A. Deuel, 69, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 23, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
John J. "Jake" Hetzel, 73, Elkhorn, died Monday, Aug. 23, at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Services will be at noon Friday, Aug. 27, at Spring Grove Cemetery, Delavan. Celebration of life will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 27 at Delavan Legion Post 95, Delavan. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Janet (Dallmann) Peacock, 53, South Beloit, Illinois, died Aug. 16 in Burlington. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Sarah C. (Barker) Riddle, 80, Beloit, died Tuesday, Aug. 24, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Elaine Smith, 67, Milwaukee, formerly of Beloit, died Aug. 15 in Wauwatosa. Visitation will be from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
