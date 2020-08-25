Joyce E. Aspinall, 73, Lake Geneva, died Thursday, Aug. 13, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Calvary Community Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 28 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
Mel Earle Boness, 91, Delavan, died Sunday, Aug. 23, at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Private services will be held. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Lois A. Dibble, 88, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 24, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 31 at the funeral home.
Doris Kriigel, 87, Janesville and Florence, Arizona, died Saturday, Aug. 22, at Our House Senior Memory Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Ellen Miller, 81, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 22, at home. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Gerald A. “Jerry” Norton, 83, Elkhorn, died Monday, Aug. 24, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 27 at the funeral home.
Lee Phillips, 78, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 24, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Roberta K. Sample, 75, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 24, in Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 31, at Faith Community Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 31 at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Arlene L. Stephens, 98, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 23, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park Chapel, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 26 at the chapel. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Adolph Witt, 89, Delavan, died Monday, Aug. 24, at Golden Years Retirement Home, Walworth. Arrangements are pending. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.