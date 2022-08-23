Charles “Chuck” Bailey, 69, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 22, at home. Services will be at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 p.m until the time of services Aug. 25 at the funeral home.
Susan Ann Blumer, 85, formerly Milton, died Monday, Aug. 22, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dennis R. Langer, 65, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 19, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 29, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 29 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Hubert Snied, 92, Lake Geneva, died Friday, Aug. 19, at Sage Meadow Assisted Living, Lake Geneva. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at Oak Hill Cemetery, Lake Geneva. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Betty L. (Richmond) Stanek, 82, Edgerton, died Monday, Aug. 22, at Stoughton Hospital, Stoughton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Sept. 1 at the church. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
