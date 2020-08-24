Dorland K. Anderson, 75, Janesville, formerly Edgerton, died Saturday, Aug. 22, at Javon Bea Mercyhealth Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Visitation will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 27, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Edgerton.
Frederick J. Kummer, 93, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 21, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jimmy H. Williams, 70, Janesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, at William S. Middleton Veterans Hospital, Madison. Memorial services will be from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1621, Janesville. All Faiths Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.