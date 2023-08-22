Death notices for Aug. 23, 2023 Aug 22, 2023 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ellen L. Reddy, 64, of Williams Bay, died Aug. 19 at home. No Services have been planned. Monroe Funeral Home in Delavan is assisting the family. Sign up for our Obituaries newsletterReceive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday. SIGN UP NOW SUBSCRIBE NOW Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Games Trending Now Popular Beloit dining establishment has new owner Rock County lays out projects to be funded by opioid settlement Sex offender arrested for allegedly grabbing girl Janesville school administrators seek 5.9% staff pay raise Janesville seeks 8% water rate increase Special section Spring Home Improvement 2021 Parade Your Weekly Parade Newsletters Sign up today!Choose from a variety of newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW