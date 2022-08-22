Barbara Ann Agnew, 75, Delavan, died Saturday, Aug. 20, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 26 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

Lanny A. Bianchetti, 63, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 20, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 26 at the funeral home.