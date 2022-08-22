Barbara Ann Agnew, 75, Delavan, died Saturday, Aug. 20, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 26 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Lanny A. Bianchetti, 63, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 20, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 26 at the funeral home.
William "Bill" R. Giese, 87, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 20, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Thomas Healey, 57, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 22, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Micheal "Mac" McBride, 67, Lake Geneva, died Aug. 12 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 2 .m. Saturday Aug. 27, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 27 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Valerie S. (Wenzlaff) Obenauf, 55, Zenda, died Aug. 11 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, at Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Sept. 18 at the funeral home.
