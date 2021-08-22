Bonnie J. Hamilton, 79, Beloit, died Thursday, Aug. 19, at Sun Valley East, Beloit. Services will be at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 25 at the funeral home.
Joey J. Kopplin, 45, Beloit, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, in Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date at Beckman Mill County Park, town of Newark. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Robert John Los, 56, Delavan, died Thursday, Aug. 19, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 28 at the funeral home.
Doris L. "Dorie" Shoemaker, 77, Delavan, died Saturday, Aug. 14, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 30 at the funeral home.
Josephine M. Winkler, 93, Delavan, died July 29 at home. Private services were held. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, assisted the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.