Joshua L. Dodd, 37, Elkhorn, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, in Antioch, Illinois. Services will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 25 at the funeral home.
