Robert Strong, 76, Delavan, died August 8, 2022, .. A graveside service for Robert will be held at the Spring Grove Cemetery (716 Parish St, Delavan, WI 53115) at 11a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Strong Family.
Walter H. Zweifel Jr., 92, Evansville, died August 18, 2022, at Sienna Crest, Oregon. Private family services will be held with burial at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Georgiana P. Trendt, 75, of Janesville, died August 19, 2022, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center. A celebration of her life will be held on a later date. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
Mary Ann Strand, 63, of Janesville, died August 20, 2022, in her son's home. A Funeral Service will be at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022 in the Daley Murphy Wisch Funeral Home, 2355 Cranston Rd., Beloit, WI. Visitation of Remembrance will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service in the funeral home.
Catharine R. Trace, 86, of Janesville, died August 21, 2022, at Huntington Place. Mass will be celebrated at 11AM on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at ST. WILLIAM CATHOLIC CHURCH; with visitation from 10AM until time of Mass. SCHNEIDER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY is assisting her family.
