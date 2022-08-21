Robert Strong, 76, Delavan, died August 8, 2022, .. A graveside service for Robert will be held at the Spring Grove Cemetery (716 Parish St, Delavan, WI 53115) at 11a.m. on Tuesday, August 23, 2022. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Homes, Betzer Chapel of Delavan, WI is proudly serving the Strong Family.

Walter H. Zweifel Jr., 92, Evansville, died August 18, 2022, at Sienna Crest, Oregon. Private family services will be held with burial at Maple Hill Cemetery, Evansville. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home is assisting the family.