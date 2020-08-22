Ronald L. Becher, 60, Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 20, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kathleen A. Leitzke, 51, Delavan, died Friday, Aug. 21, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 26, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.
Robert Elmer "Bob" Sonnenburg, 86, Cascade, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Froedtert Memorial Lutheran Hospital, Wauwatosa. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Suchon Funeral Home, Plymouth. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 24 at the funeral home. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.