Lee Ketterhagen, 81, Fontana, died Monday, Aug. 17, at Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at St. Benedict Church, Fontana. Outdoor visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 24 at the church.
William D. “Bill” Skau, 73, Edgerton, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Edgerton Care Center, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.
Kenneth R. Terry, 93, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Cedar Crest Health Center, Janesville. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 26 at the funeral home.
Beverly A. Wescott, 92, Janesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Jefferson Memory Care, Jefferson. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.