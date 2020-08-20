Ellery A. Hitchcock, 78, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Private services will be held. Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Susan Kay Price, 73, Janesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at a later date. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lee R. Ziegelmann, 81, Janesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.