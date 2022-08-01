Martin T. Armato, 95, Delavan, died Friday, July 29, at Sherwood Lodge, Williams Bay. Private Services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
James C. “Jim” Brandt, 55, Janesville, died Sunday, July 31, at University Hospital, Madison. Celebration of life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Fermenting Cellars, Janesville. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Daniel Angel Castro, 25, Delavan, died Friday, July 29. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 5 at the funeral home.
Dennis Mitchell, 82, Janesville, died Sunday, July 31, at Huntington Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Terry A. Ohl, 56, Delavan, died July 23 in Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 8, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 8 at the funeral home.
Dona Joan (Green) Sultze, 91, Janesville, died Saturday, July 30, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Carol Anne Vaseff, 72, Janesville, died Sunday, July 31, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services were held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, assisted the family.
Rosemary F. White, 90, Janesville, died Sunday, July 31, at Cedar Crest Assisted Living Facility, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
