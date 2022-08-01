Martin T. Armato, 95, Delavan, died Friday, July 29, at Sherwood Lodge, Williams Bay. Private Services will be held. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.

James C. “Jim” Brandt, 55, Janesville, died Sunday, July 31, at University Hospital, Madison. Celebration of life will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, at Fermenting Cellars, Janesville. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.