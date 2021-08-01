Kathryn L. "Kathy" Berg, 73, Janesville, died Saturday, July 31, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Dannie H. Evans Sr., 74, Beloit, died Sunday, Aug. 1, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Joye Arlene (Norwood) Kaul, 85, Elkhorn, died Wednesday, July 28, at home. Services will be at noon Wednesday, Aug. 4, at Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Homes and Crematory, Elkhorn. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 4 at the funeral home.
Sharon H. Makdad, 73, Janesville, died July 16 at Select Specialty Hospital, Madison. Memorial services will be at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit.
Stuart A Phetteplace, 90, Janesville, died Friday, July 30, at home. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Sharon K. Simonson, 67, Edgerton, died Thursday, July 29, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Anna Jean Stricker, 99, Cambridge and Edgerton, died Sunday, Aug. 1, at Home Again Senior Living, Cambridge. Services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 6, at St. John's Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 6 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Frankie Thomas, 84, Beloit, died Sunday, Aug. 1, at home. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Vernon E. Toulon, 89, Janesville, died Thursday, July 29, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Janesville. Private celebration of life will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mercedes Elizabeth Webster, 56, Beloit, died Thursday, July 29, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
