Linda Ann Behringer, 71, Naples, Florida, died Sunday, Aug. 14, in Lake Geneva. No services will be held. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva is assisting the family.

James "Jim" Cullen, 66, Milton, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday Aug. 25, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 26 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.