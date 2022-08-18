Linda Ann Behringer, 71, Naples, Florida, died Sunday, Aug. 14, in Lake Geneva. No services will be held. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva is assisting the family.
James "Jim" Cullen, 66, Milton, died Tuesday, Aug. 16, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at St. Mary Catholic Church, Milton. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday Aug. 25, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 26 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Brian J. Dillman, 58, Evansville, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, at home. Services will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 26 at the funeral home.
Yvonne "Bonnie" Mayfield, 83, Beloit, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 24, at St. Jude Catholic Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home and Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Patricia Ann (Warne) Simpson, 75, Beloit, died Aug. 15 in Beloit. Services will be at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 26, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 26 at the funeral home.
Robert Strong, 76, Delavan, died Aug. 8 at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Spring Grove Cemetery, Delavan. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Betty A. Thompson, 93, Clinton, died Wednesday, Aug. 17, at Azura Memory Care, Clinton. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.