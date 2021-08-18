Rita M. (Leon) Kaye, 96, Lake Geneva, died Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, at Geneva Lake Manor, Lake Geneva. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Elsie J. Lauzon, 84, Beloit, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
William "Chris" Lawrence, 61, Clinton, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Kevin C. Pope, 44, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, at home. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Ralph D. Scott, 79, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 16, in Rockford, Illinois. Arrangements are pending.
Janice L. (Leitz) Thompson, 84, Edgerton, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Services will be at noon Tuesday, Aug. 24, at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 23, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
David W. Zamjahn, 69, Elkhorn, died Wednesday, Aug. 18, at home. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Sign up for our Obituaries newsletter
Receive a daily list of obituaries delivered right to your inbox by 7 a.m. Monday-Friday.