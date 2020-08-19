William Dean Brushwood, 57, Delavan, died Monday, Aug. 17, at home. Limited visitation will be from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan. Social distancing is required.
Roger L. Kunz, 83, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 17, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, at Saint John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 24 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Theresia Stilling, 93, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, at home. Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.