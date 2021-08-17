Leticia Chavez-Garcia, 58, Delavan, died Saturday, Aug. 14, at home. Services will be at 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Betzer-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Delavan.
Shirley A. Collins, 86, Janesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Tammy S. Edwards, 54, Delavan, died Sunday, Aug. 15, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at the church. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Norma J. (Kite) Halverson, 86, East Troy, died Saturday, Aug. 14, in Johnson Creek. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, East Troy. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 20 at the church. Legacy Funeral Services, East Troy, is assisting the family.
Joyce E. (Lenz) Jacobs, 69, Darien, died Sunday, Aug. 15, at home. Services will be at noon Friday, Aug. 20, at our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 20 at the church. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Nedra R. Juric, 75, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 16, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Thomas L. Nozicka, 73, Lake Geneva, died Aug. 2 at home. No services are planned. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Larry Payne, 73, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 16, at University Hospital, Madison. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Doris L. "Dorie" Shoemaker, 77, Delavan, died Saturday, Aug. 14, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, at Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 30 at the funeral home.
Wilbur Vegter, 87, Sharon, died Tuesday, Aug. 17, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Delavan Christian Reformed Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 20 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Pamela J. Walker, 63, Janesville, died July 29, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.