Brian D. Ahlert, 50, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 16, at UW Hospital, Madison. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville.
Keith A. “KB” Boyer, 68, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 14, at home. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 21 at the funeral home.
Carl Crisman, 63, Lake Geneva, died Friday, Aug. 14, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard Ellis, 70, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 15, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Richard T. Henning, 79, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 16, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 20 at the funeral home.
Otis L. Johnson, 75, Edgerton, died Sunday, Aug. 16, at home. Celebration of life will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 22, at the Johnson family farm, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of the celebration of life Aug. 22 at the farm. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
Arnold T. “Arnie” Lee, 90, Beloit, died Friday, Aug. 14, at Agrace Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home, Beloit.
Elden Albert Lewison, 82, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 14, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Edmund Andrew Madison III, 53, South Beloit, Illinois, died Friday, Aug. 14, at home. Memorial services will be at noon Saturday, Aug. 29, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 29 at the funeral home.
Robert Schumacher Jr., 62, Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 13 at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.