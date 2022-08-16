Anne Marie (Smolen) Pilarski, 67, Lake Geneva, died July 15, 2022, at home. Services will be on Friday August 19th, 2022, at 10:30 in the morning at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.Church doors will be open at 9:30am before the service at the church. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.

Vilma Anna Hellstern, 89, Lake Geneva, died July 31, 2022, Lakeland Medical Centery. Visitation will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church on August 18, 2022 from 10-11am with Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment will be at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the family.