Anne Marie (Smolen) Pilarski, 67, Lake Geneva, died July 15, 2022, at home. Services will be on Friday August 19th, 2022, at 10:30 in the morning at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Lake Geneva, Wisconsin.Church doors will be open at 9:30am before the service at the church. To post an online condolence please visit www.derrickfuneralhome.com.
Vilma Anna Hellstern, 89, Lake Geneva, died July 31, 2022, Lakeland Medical Centery. Visitation will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church on August 18, 2022 from 10-11am with Funeral Mass at 11am. Interment will be at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Cemetery. Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home is proudly serving the family.
Larry Mayer, 79, Elkhorn, died July 26, 2022, Aurora Lakeland Medical Center. Services will be Saturday August 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel on the Hill, Lake Geneva, WI. Visitation will be in church, from 1:30 p.m. until time of service. Derrick Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Mayer family with arrangements. www.derrickfuneralhome.com
Daniel G. "Dan" Hinz, 68, Edgerton, died August 15, 2022, Sienna Meadows, DeForest. A Visitation will be held from Noon until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 27, 2022, with a brief prayer starting the visitation at Noon at the Apfel Ehlert Funeral Home, Edgerton.
Ariel Lynn-Faith Finster, 31, Janesville, died August 14, 2022, Waukesha Memorial Hospital. Arrangements are pending at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
