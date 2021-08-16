Jane N. Barry, 85, Delavan, died Monday, Aug. 16, at home. Arrangements are pending. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Esteven Guzman, 55, Delavan, died Friday, Aug. 13, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 16, at Betzer-Lazarczyk Funeral Home, Delavan.
Kim E. Lankford, 66, Avalon, died July 13 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory's Celebration Center, Janesville.
Andrew T. "Andy" Walton, 68, Edgerton, died Sunday, Aug. 15, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Fulton Church, town of Fulton. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Debra L. (Ziebell) Webb, 68, Edgerton, died Friday, Aug. 13, at home. No services will be held. Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton, is assisting the family.
