Keith A. “KB” Boyer, 68, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 14, at home. Arrangements are pending. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Joel Dee Fletcher, 70, Whitewater, formerly of Milton, died Friday, Aug. 14, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Nancy Louise Schulz, 66, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 16, at home. Services will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 20 at the funeral home. Celebration of life will be after services at Palmer Park, Janesville.