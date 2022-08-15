Kenneth E. Fletcher, 45, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 12, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
William James “Dollar” Jordan, 61, Delavan, died Saturday, Aug. 13, at home. Visitation will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.
Larry L. Schudda, 78, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 13, at home. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert Allyn Shaw, 65, Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 11, at St. Elizabeth Nursing Home, Janesville. No services are planned. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lee A. Williams, 76, Beloit, died Saturday, Aug. 13, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Mary C. Willson, 83, Milton, died Sunday, Aug. 14, At Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 18 at the funeral home.
Stephan A. Zuvon, 71, Janesville, died Aug. 2 at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
