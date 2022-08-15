Kenneth E. Fletcher, 45, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 12, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

William James “Dollar” Jordan, 61, Delavan, died Saturday, Aug. 13, at home. Visitation will be from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan.