David Anthony Barnett, 45, Beloit, died Saturday, Aug. 14, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Gerrie Edith (Patnaude) Dunaway, 69, Beloit, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, at home. Celebration of life will be from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Clinton Town Hall, town of Clinton. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Nellie Faye Farnsworth, 76, Elkhorn, died Saturday, Aug. 14, at Aurora St. Luke's Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at noon Thursday, Aug. 19, at Roselawn Memory Gardens, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Robert A. "Rob" Jersild, 54, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 13, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Services will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Anna Martin, 71, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 14, at home. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jorgen D. Olsen Sr., 77, of Beloit, died Thursday, Aug. 12, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Daley Murphy Wisch & Associates Funeral Home & Crematorium, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Robert E. Oxley, 79, Janesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, at SSM Health St. Mary's Hospital-Madison. Celebration of life will be from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Riverside Park's North Pavilion, Janesville. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.
