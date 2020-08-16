Kelly Thomas Hejhal, 57, South Beloit, Illinois, formerly Darien, died Friday, Aug. 14, at Swedish-American Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Private services will be held. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Rosemary “Rosie” Pakes, 91, Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 13, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Footville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 21 at the church. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.