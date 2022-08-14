Mari Sue Anderson, 61, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 13, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Mary Ann Arnold, 74, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 19 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.