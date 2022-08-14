Mari Sue Anderson, 61, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 13, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary Ann Arnold, 74, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Rock Haven Assisted Living Facility, Janesville. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Nativity of Mary Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10:30 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 19 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Mary L. Colcord, 78, Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 11, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Judith L. Heinrich, 64, Beloit, died Friday, Aug. 12, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Patrick “Pat” F. Kelly, 68, Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 11, at home. Memorial services will be at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 22 at the funeral home.
Mary “Betty” Lowe, 98, Janesville, died Friday, Aug. 12, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kim Marie Monson, 63, Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 11, at Evansville Manor, Evansville. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory’s Life Celebration Center, Janesville.
Timothy Thorwald, 69, Beloit, died Thursday, Aug. 11, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Joseph C. Vaughn, 79, Milton, died Friday, Aug. 12, at home. Celebration of life will be at a later date. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
