Timothy Banwell, 68, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, at home. Private services will be held. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Robert L. Craig, 93, Beloit, died Sunday, Aug. 9, at home. Memorial services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 15 at the funeral home.
Betty J. Dampier, 89, Clinton and formerly of Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Alden meadow Park Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, Clinton. Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 19, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 19 at the funeral home.
Allen T. Kuehne, 95, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Agrace Hospice and Palliative Care, Fitchburg. Private family services will be at a later date. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 20, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville.
Steven James McMillen, 71, Beloit, died Aug. 2 at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Eastlawn Cemetery, Beloit. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Martha Ann Moore, 81, Beloit, died Sunday, Aug. 9, at home. No public services will be held. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Rita Fey Punzel, 73, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Riverside Terrace, Beloit. Services will be at noon Monday, Aug. 17, at Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 17 at the funeral home.
Esther M. Wenzel, 97, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, at Oak Park Place, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.