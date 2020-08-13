Gary D. Gatrel, 70, Janesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Carol Markgraf Genz, 84, Beloit, died Wednesday, Aug. 12, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Susan L. (Hustad) Murray, 67, Edgerton, died Tuesday, Aug. 11, at Azura Memory Care, Stoughton. Memorial services will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 16, at Apfel-Ehlert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Edgerton.
Scott A. Pearson, 41, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 9, in Edgerton. Services will be at the end of August. Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, is assisting the family.