Jeffrey K. “Jeff” Bloedel, 64, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Celebration of life will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.
Ella Louise Brown, 78, Beloit, died Saturday, Aug. 6, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19, at Wesley Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 19 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Doloris M. Harris, 92, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Rock Haven, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Brian G. Mark Funeral & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Sylvia (Mawhinney) Herrera, 80, of Los Angeles, formerly town of Johnstown, died Thursday, Aug. 11, at home. Services will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Los Angeles.
Mae Nora (Neal) Hyler, 94, South Beloit, Illinois, died Saturday, Aug. 6, at home. Services will be at noon Thursday, Aug. 18, at Community Baptist Church, South Beloit, Illinois. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 18 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.
Thomas Karbash, 85, Delavan, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Ridgestone Village, Delavan. Services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at Spring Grove Cemetery, Delavan. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Edward Kuhlow, 75, Evansville, died Monday, Aug. 8, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at St. Paul Catholic Church, Evansville. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 19 at the church. Ward-Hurtley Funeral Home, Evansville, is assisting the family.
Patrick Michael Phillips, 60, Delavan, died Sunday, Aug. 7, at Ascension Columbia St. Mary’s Hospital, Milwaukee. Services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 18, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Delavan. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of services Aug. 18 at the church. Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Robert Strong, 76, Delavan, died Monday, Aug. 8, at Aurora Medical Center, Burlington. Services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at Spring Grove Cemetery, Delavan. Betzer-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
