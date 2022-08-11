Jeffrey K. “Jeff” Bloedel, 64, Janesville, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Celebration of life will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 19, at Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville.

Ella Louise Brown, 78, Beloit, died Saturday, Aug. 6, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Services will be at 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19, at Wesley Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 19 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.