Mark H. Etchell, 77, Janesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Harriett T. (Norby) Fredendall, 94, Evansville, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, at Kelly House, Evansville. Arrangements are pending. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Andrew Rex Hodson, 25, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 9, at home. No services are planned. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Esther Naomi "Ma" (Hinzpeter) Laskowski, 84, Lake Geneva, died July 30 at Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn. Services will be at 6 p.m. Monday Aug. 16, at Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 16 at the funeral home.
Pamela Susan Quirk-Hoppe, 54, Lakewood, Colorado, died July 30 in Lakewood, Colorado. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at First Lutheran Church, Lake Geneva. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 14 at the church. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Kennie Woodham, 81, Janesville, died Tuesday, Aug. 10, at St. Elizabeth Home, Janesville. Foster Funeral & Cremation Services, Beloit, is assisting the family.
