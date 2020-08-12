Dorothy Marie (Lentz) Dyson, 106, died Saturday, Aug. 8, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Private services will be held. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Herbert K. Emmel, 94, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 9, at William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital, Shorewood Hills. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 28 at the funeral home.
Thomas Kelly, 83, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 9, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Carlyle Knipp, 92, Janesville, died Monday, Aug. 10, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jacob Edward Pope, 35, Janesville, died Saturday, Aug. 8, at home. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Christ the Rock Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 15 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Helen A. Walter, 79, Lake Geneva, died Saturday, Aug. 8, at Aurora Lakeland Medical Center, Elkhorn. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.