Cheryl M. Fishbeck, 65, Lake Geneva, died Sunday, Aug. 7, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
Jerry “Dot” Glatz, 74, Las Vegas, died June 19 at MountainView Hospital, Las Vegas. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at The Chapel, Milton. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Donald Johnson, 93, Edgerton, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Edgerton Hospital and Health Services, Edgerton. Celebration of life will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 15, at Central Lutheran Church, Edgerton. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 15 at the church. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.
Ralph C. Wallace, 78, Delavan, died Wednesday, Aug. 10, at home. Celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, at Chapel on the Hill, Lake Geneva, WI. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 12 at the church. Haase-Lockwood & Associates Funeral Home and Crematory, Elkhorn, is assisting the family.
