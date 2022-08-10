Cheryl M. Fishbeck, 65, Lake Geneva, died Sunday, Aug. 7, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa. Private services will be held. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.

Jerry “Dot” Glatz, 74, Las Vegas, died June 19 at MountainView Hospital, Las Vegas. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, at The Chapel, Milton. Albrecht Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Milton, is assisting the family.