Jessie Harris Butt, 98, Delavan, died Monday, Aug. 10, at Mulberry Glen, Whitewater. Arrangements are pending. Betzer Funeral Home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Evelyn D. Dundee, 96, Clinton, died Monday, Aug. 10, at home. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Clinton, is assisting the family.
Marcia J. Dunnavant, 83, Janesville, died Sunday, Aug. 9, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17, at Milton Lawns Memorial Park, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Felicitas Esquivel-Valdez, 83, Sharon, died Sunday, Aug. 9, in Delavan. Private services will be held. Betzer Funeral home, Delavan, is assisting the family.
Nancy Marie Mancuso, 85, Lake Geneva, died Sunday, Aug. 9, at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center, Milwaukee. Arrangements are pending. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Lake Geneva, is assisting the family.
George Wilson, 69, Shopiere, died Monday, Aug. 10, at Beloit Memorial Hospital, Beloit. Arrangements are pending. Brian Mark Funeral Home & Cremation Care, Beloit, is assisting the family.