Priscilla May (Schooff) Gramke Kincaid, 93, Janesville, died Thursday, Aug. 6, at St. Elizabeth Manor, Janesville. Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 25 at the funeral home.
Anthony J. “Tony” Huml, 50, Janesville, died Saturday at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 14, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville, and from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 14 at the church. Face covering and distancing is requested at the funeral home and church.