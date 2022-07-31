Matthew “Matt” DeWitt, 59, Milton, died Saturday, July 30, at home. Services will be at noon Thursday, Aug. 4, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Aug. 4 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.

Lois J. (Meyer) Hagen, 96, Janesville, died Friday, July 29, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Cedar Crest chapel, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.