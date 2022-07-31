Matthew “Matt” DeWitt, 59, Milton, died Saturday, July 30, at home. Services will be at noon Thursday, Aug. 4, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 to 11:45 a.m. Aug. 4 at the church. Apfel Wolfe Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Lois J. (Meyer) Hagen, 96, Janesville, died Friday, July 29, at Cedar Crest, Janesville. Services will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 2, at Cedar Crest chapel, Janesville. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Jeffrey Scott Parker, 61, Darien, died Friday, July 29, at Milwaukee VA Medical Center, Milwaukee. Services will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at Monroe Funeral Home, Delavan. Visitation will be from noon until the time of services Aug. 3 at the funeral home.
Robert A. Peterson, 69, Janesville, died Saturday, July 30, at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Donald V. Sampson, 93, Janesville, died Wednesday, July 27, at home. Services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at St. John Vianney Catholic Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of services Aug. 5 at the church. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Merwyn E. “Butch” Shipler, 80, Milton, died Tuesday, July 26, at SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital-Janesville. Services will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 5, at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, Janesville. Visitation will be from 3 p.m. until the time of services Aug. 5 at the church. Henke-Clarson Funeral Home, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Kenneth C. Splinter, 92, Janesville, died Saturday, July 30, at Mercyhealth Hospital and Trauma Center, Janesville. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
Joseph Raymond Swanson, 79, South Beloit, Illinois, died Wednesday, July 27, at St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, Illinois. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4, at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit.
Allen O. Williams, 85, Janesville, died Friday, July 29, at home. Arrangements are pending. Schneider Funeral Home & Crematory, Janesville, is assisting the family.
