Mattie Jones, 84, Beloit, died Monday at home. Services will be at noon Saturday, April 13, at Emmanuel Baptist Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the time of services April 13 at the church. Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, is assisting the family.

Sandra Pearl Payton, 74, South Beloit, Illinois, died Wednesday at Javon Bea Hospital, Rockford, Illinois. Services will be at 1 p.m., Friday, April 12, at Wesley CME Church, Beloit. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday at Hansen-Gravitt Funeral Home, Beloit, and from 4 p.m. until the time of services April 12 at the church.

Mary Jean Skelly, 87, Janesville, died Monday at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville. Services will be at 1 p.m. Saturday at Whitcomb-Lynch Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Janesville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until time of services Saturday at the funeral home.